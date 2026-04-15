Vance explains Trump calling the Epstein thing is a hoax - defending Trump

JD Vance explains what Trump means when he says the Epstein thing is a hoax.

Adding:

💥 TPUSA crowd heckles Vance, derails his preaching

JD Vance was interrupted during a speech after questioning whether “God is never on the side of those who wield the sword” amid the ongoing American killing spree around the world.

💬 “Jesus doesn’t support genocide!”

💬 “You’re killing children!”

☠️ You know you’re in trouble when even your TPUSA crowd stops buying the sermon.

Adding:

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent:

We are partnering with our Gulf allies. They are much more willing to share the bank accounts of members of the Iranian regime.

We are reaching out to banks, including Chinese banks.