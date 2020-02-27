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Bill of Peace 2020 Presented to Congressman Jim Jordan
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7 views • February 27, 2020
Bill of Peace 2020 information and demand for Private Side Congressional Bill is presented to Congressman Jim Jordan's staff February 26, 2020. All information needed to understand the importance and relevance to all Americans of the Arbitration Order of permanent injunction against the Federal Government is available to you at www.hudok.info.
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