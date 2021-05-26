Flex The Truth Dynamic Meeting with Resistance Chicks

Flex The Truth Chris Eryx met up with Leah and Michelle at the Health and Freedom Conference in Tulsa Ok in April, 2021. Meeting up again in Tampa Florida in June. Flex The Truth Video went Viral in January for dancing on stage at an Event. He received the Nick Name "Baby Trump" World Wide recognition. In this dynamic power fill interview of each other the audience will see that anointing of God uplifting the God of the Bible that endows, empowers his people with love, power and authority to heal cast out demons and share by laying on hands

the gift from heaven God's very spirit. God's perfect love cast out any and all fear. The Holy Spirit bringing each Saint to the knowledge of the Truth. Jesus Christ the Very Word of God. Both Leah, Michelle and Chris give their testimonies of God healing the past and setting them, "the captives free".