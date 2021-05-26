Flex The Truth Dynamic Meeting with Resistance Chicks

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the gift from heaven God's very spirit. God's perfect love cast out any and all fear. The Holy Spirit bringing each Saint to the knowledge of the Truth. Jesus Christ the Very Word of God. Both Leah, Michelle and Chris give their testimonies of God healing the past and setting them, "the captives free".