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RWTumbleWeed's Second MechWarrior Online Upload to Brighteon
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28 views • June 07, 2020
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This is the second video post exhibiting the futuristic battle simulation that is
MechWarrior Online.
This is a good example of the tactical prowess exhibited by RWTumbleWeed's uncle,
X The Wanderer X.
All bets are off and the chips are down. The stakes are high in this gambling town. Come along for a ride in the pilot's seat with TumbleWeed's uncle X The Wanderer X, as he weaves his way through one of the most complicated urban environments MechWarrior Online has to offer.
In this second documentation of strategic decision making, you can observe X The Wanderer X piloting his beloved Marauder-9M, "Ghost Rauder" to a successful mission outcome, at Solaris City, in Domination Mode.
This is the second video post exhibiting the futuristic battle simulation that is
MechWarrior Online.
This is a good example of the tactical prowess exhibited by RWTumbleWeed's uncle,
X The Wanderer X.
All bets are off and the chips are down. The stakes are high in this gambling town. Come along for a ride in the pilot's seat with TumbleWeed's uncle X The Wanderer X, as he weaves his way through one of the most complicated urban environments MechWarrior Online has to offer.
In this second documentation of strategic decision making, you can observe X The Wanderer X piloting his beloved Marauder-9M, "Ghost Rauder" to a successful mission outcome, at Solaris City, in Domination Mode.
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