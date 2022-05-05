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Roger Sayles Discusses Government, Freedoms, Treachery, Words, Legal Matters, Contracts, How to Get Out Of The Matrix, And More!
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1610 views • May 05, 2022
Nancy Addison talks with Roger Sayles author of
“Sovereign to Serf, Government by the Treachery and Deception of Words”
and host of ‘Roger Sayles Radio Ranch’.
Roger's websites: http://thematrixdocs.com/ and https://sovereigntoserf.com
Main Weekday 11-1 p.m. Radio Platform: www.eurofolkradio.com
Participate on Cell Phone: Load Jitsi Meet app on phone. SEARCH: ppnstudio
Participate on Computer: Open New Tab. TYPE: meet.jit.si/ppnstudio HIT ENTER
Radio Sunday Night, 5-7 p.m.: http://republicbroadcasting.org/
Nancy’s website is: http://www.organichealthylife.com
Nancy's 7 books on Amazon are also in Audio and some of them are in large print: https://www.amazon.com/Nancy-Addison/e/B00E6K5KGY/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_book_1
Support Nancy's work - Donate on venmo - @Nancy-Addison
Medical Disclaimer: Information provided in this podcast, blog, article, video is for informational purposes only. The information is a result of years of practice and experience by Nancy Addison CHC and Roger Sayles. However, this information is NOT intended as a substitute for the advice provided by your physician or other healthcare professional, or any information contained on or in any product label or packaging.
Do not use the information provided in this blog, audio podcast, article, video for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, or prescribing medication or other treatment. Always speak with your physician or other healthcare professional before taking any medication or nutritional, herbal or homeopathic supplement, or using any treatment for a health problem. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, contact your health care provider promptly. Do not disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking professional advice because of something you have read in this email.
“Sovereign to Serf, Government by the Treachery and Deception of Words”
and host of ‘Roger Sayles Radio Ranch’.
Roger's websites: http://thematrixdocs.com/ and https://sovereigntoserf.com
Main Weekday 11-1 p.m. Radio Platform: www.eurofolkradio.com
Participate on Cell Phone: Load Jitsi Meet app on phone. SEARCH: ppnstudio
Participate on Computer: Open New Tab. TYPE: meet.jit.si/ppnstudio HIT ENTER
Radio Sunday Night, 5-7 p.m.: http://republicbroadcasting.org/
Nancy’s website is: http://www.organichealthylife.com
Nancy's 7 books on Amazon are also in Audio and some of them are in large print: https://www.amazon.com/Nancy-Addison/e/B00E6K5KGY/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_book_1
Support Nancy's work - Donate on venmo - @Nancy-Addison
Medical Disclaimer: Information provided in this podcast, blog, article, video is for informational purposes only. The information is a result of years of practice and experience by Nancy Addison CHC and Roger Sayles. However, this information is NOT intended as a substitute for the advice provided by your physician or other healthcare professional, or any information contained on or in any product label or packaging.
Do not use the information provided in this blog, audio podcast, article, video for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, or prescribing medication or other treatment. Always speak with your physician or other healthcare professional before taking any medication or nutritional, herbal or homeopathic supplement, or using any treatment for a health problem. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, contact your health care provider promptly. Do not disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking professional advice because of something you have read in this email.
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