© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chuck Middleton: Finally a Flat Earth Map Hidden in Plain Sight [19.08.2021]
Follow
3
Share
Report
423 views • August 20, 2021
Source:
'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nNB3QL5M2vOI/
719 views Aug 19, 2021
chuck middleton - 5.71K subscribers
https://youtu.be/I9QUbQ_4ntE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe9eyeZvTvEash4rP0DU7lg
The full length video https://odysee.com/@warszawiankaintex...
---
'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1 - 7 (5:02:13 min) [17.08.2021].txt
“One has to break through their own cognitive dissonance to receive righteous discernment to distinguish between the truth and lies that we have been indoctrinated into believing through our educational system.”
~ Michael T. Pyle
Very interesting …
'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nNB3QL5M2vOI/
August 17th, 2021
Nonsenses and not just
@warszawiankaintexas - 6 Followers
https://odysee.com/@warszawiankaintexas:d/The-Lost-History-of-Flat-Earth-(Parts-1-to-7):f
https://odysee.com/@warszawiankaintexas:d/The-Lost-History-of-Flat-Earth-(Parts-1-to-7):f
'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nNB3QL5M2vOI/
719 views Aug 19, 2021
chuck middleton - 5.71K subscribers
https://youtu.be/I9QUbQ_4ntE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe9eyeZvTvEash4rP0DU7lg
The full length video https://odysee.com/@warszawiankaintex...
---
'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1 - 7 (5:02:13 min) [17.08.2021].txt
“One has to break through their own cognitive dissonance to receive righteous discernment to distinguish between the truth and lies that we have been indoctrinated into believing through our educational system.”
~ Michael T. Pyle
Very interesting …
'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nNB3QL5M2vOI/
August 17th, 2021
Nonsenses and not just
@warszawiankaintexas - 6 Followers
https://odysee.com/@warszawiankaintexas:d/The-Lost-History-of-Flat-Earth-(Parts-1-to-7):f
https://odysee.com/@warszawiankaintexas:d/The-Lost-History-of-Flat-Earth-(Parts-1-to-7):f
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.