Tucker Carlson on the U.S. diplomacy trap - clip 4

Tucker Carlson on the U.S. diplomacy trap:

The question Tucker says Americans need to know if the negotiations with Iran were genuine, or were they designed to lull Tehran into a false sense of security before a sneak attack?

"How is that better than Pearl Harbor? How is that better than any dishonorable sneak attack in history?"

He adds that the Ukraine conflict was never settled before the Iran war launched, and now Russia is feeding targeting intelligence to Iran. The chickens are coming home to roost across multiple fronts simultaneously.

The conclusion: whether the diplomatic deception happened or not, the world now believes American diplomacy is fake. And that makes every future negotiation with anyone, nearly impossible.

"It's a disservice to American citizens. And it makes our future much, much tougher."