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EU Parliament declares abortion a fundamental right Are we aware of what they are doing?
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On 24 June 2021, the EU Parliament in Brussels set an official EU directive on abortion as a fundamental right, which EU states should use as a basis for their legislation. In fact, this means that unborn babies can be aborted with impunity until shortly before birth. Clinics and doctors who refuse abortions are to be suspended or prosecuted.
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