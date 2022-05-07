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Parents Confront Hayashi at BOE Meeting. Testimony and Papers Served.
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10 views • May 07, 2022
On May 5, 2022 Interim HIDOE Superintendent, Keith Hayashi showed up to a BOE meeting where parents gave testimony regarding how they want to have the choice of whether their children wear masks or not in school. A large stack of papers with parent and student testimony was served to Hayashi who refused to take hold of it. With Hawaii being the last state where school children are told to be masked, many parents are livid.
Unmask Our Keiki
http://UnmaskOurKeiki.org
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
Unmask Our Keiki
http://UnmaskOurKeiki.org
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
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