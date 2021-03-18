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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0126 - Marcia Trimble - Updated report w/interview w/Marcia's mother
The Fire Rises
The Fire Rises
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32 views • March 18, 2021
Marcia Virginia Trimble was a 9-year-old girl who disappeared on February 25, 1975, while delivering Girl Scout Cookies in Green Hills, an affluent area in Nashville, Tennessee. Her body was discovered 33 days after her disappearance, on Easter Sunday, near the Trimble family home. She had been sexually assaulted. The case went unsolved for 30 years. A suspect was charged in 1979 but was released in 1980 for lack of evidence.

In 2008, Jerome Sydney Barrett was charged with the assault and murder of Marcia Trimble, after DNA evidence recovered from her remains linked him to the crime. Barrett had been convicted in other attacks on women and children around the time of Trimble's murder. On July 18, 2009, a jury convicted him. He was sentenced to 44 years in prison.
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