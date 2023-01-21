Create New Account
NO CONSECRATION OF RUSSIA...UNLESS
Rick Langley
Published a day ago

We are extremely close to the annihilation of nations. The way to stop it has been blocked and now it's up to each one of to do something about it. If we do nothing, we are complicit and we will face the consequences.

THANKS TO Original Kathleen Keating

https://rumble.com/search/all?q=Original%20Kathleen%20Keating







freemasonschurch of satanvatican 2original kathleen keatingno consecration of russiaheretic popesno catholic popes

