BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV - July 28, 2023 - Trump Indicted & Arrested, Biden Crime Family Free - Military Only Way
BraveTV
BraveTV
435 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • August 03, 2023

The release of an FBI informant's unverified allegations about the Biden family's dealings with Burisma has led to questions about why Burisma was paying a vice president's son tens of thousands of dollars a month. The allegations, contained in an FD-1023 form released to Sen. Chuck Grassley by whistleblowers, suggest that Burisma wanted to launch an IPO in the United States and was seeking to buy an American energy company. This move would have required regulatory approval and could have been highly profitable for anyone involved. However, it is important to note that the key details in the form are not verified or corroborated. The informant claimed that Burisma's CEO thought having Hunter Biden on the board would protect the company from its legal issues, and there were allegations that money was sent to both President Biden and Hunter Biden. The information released by Grassley and House Oversight Republicans has fueled GOP investigations into the Biden family, but the White House has strongly denied any wrongdoing, stating that these claims lack credibility.

It's essential to be cautious about unverified allegations and consider the credibility of the sources before drawing conclusions.

I, Donald Trump, have taken actions and signed orders to temporarily pause the government. During this period, we are conducting a multi-layered psychological operation (psyop) for various reasons. Our country was infiltrated, and our citizens were divided and manipulated. To address these issues, we have created a narrative and produced a cover story in the form of a show. The purpose of this show is to allow the American people to understand the challenges we faced and to mobilize them while also addressing issues such as protecting children, reforming the financial system, and combating corruption on a global scale. We believe we are on the verge of a significant turning point, and although the situation had to be handled in this way, we find it magnificent. It is an extraordinary time to be alive.

-----

BraveTV Official

Website: https://BraveTV.com
Store: https://BraveTV.com/store
Podcasts: https://BraveTV.com/watch
About Dr. Jason Dean: https://BraveTV.com/about
-----

Today’s report is brought to you by The Full Moon Protocol, where it’s our mission to awaken, uplift, and unite America in health care—one show at a time. Get your Full Moon Protocol at: https://bravetv.store/ 
To change your retirement to Silver IRA’s, be sure to check out my Plan for you at http://www.kirkelliottphd.com/DrDean

Survival is a necessity at https://www.SurvivalDispatch.com
To learn about investing in Gold & Silver visit wwwUSCoinCapitol.com, or call 800-878-2646.
-----

BraveTV interviews prolific guests that are informative, funny, interesting, controversial, and enjoy Freedom of Speech to the fullest.

Keywords
trumpbravetvdrjasondean
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Willow Tohi
Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Douglas Harrington
House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

Garrison Vance
The Swiss Cheese Solution: How Trump May Walk Away From Iran After Rejecting Both War and Peace

The Swiss Cheese Solution: How Trump May Walk Away From Iran After Rejecting Both War and Peace

Garrison Vance
After years of filing &#8220;climate change&#8221; lawsuits, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey suddenly supports natural gas

After years of filing “climate change” lawsuits, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey suddenly supports natural gas

Lance D Johnson
Former FDA Commissioner Backs Claims of Industry Pressure on Trump Health Aides

Former FDA Commissioner Backs Claims of Industry Pressure on Trump Health Aides

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy