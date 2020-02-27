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Bill of Peace 2020 - Hitting the Pavement in D.C. - Two Minute Warning
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30 views • February 27, 2020
Bill of Peace 2020 2/27/20 Update from the Capitol
3199 whistle blowers and counting are holding government accountable to the rule of law. Do your job, grant the remedy and relief. We are not going away. www.hudok.info
3199 whistle blowers and counting are holding government accountable to the rule of law. Do your job, grant the remedy and relief. We are not going away. www.hudok.info
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