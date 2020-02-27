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Bill of Peace 2020 - Hitting the Pavement in D.C. - Two Minute Warning
For Such a Time as This
For Such a Time as This
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30 views • February 27, 2020
Bill of Peace 2020 2/27/20 Update from the Capitol
3199 whistle blowers and counting are holding government accountable to the rule of law. Do your job, grant the remedy and relief. We are not going away. www.hudok.info
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governmentruleoflawtreatyofpeacetreatyofpeace2020arbitrationawardbillofpeacebillofpeace2020
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy