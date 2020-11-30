© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov 30th 2020 Rep Walt Blackman Brief but Historical Interview. MAAPREAL
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • June 21, 2021
Nov 30th 2020 Rep Walt Blackman brief interview during Rudy's witness testimonies front of the Arizona legislatures body.
#waltblackman #maapmedia #maaprealtalkshow #maapreal
Historical event we will be posting many of the event very soon (Videos Rumble, BitChute, Brighteon, Facebook and more News info Facebook GAB, MeWe, CloutHub Instagram, ), Bc all the videos were DE platformed from other social platforms in-particular YouTube. We are building slowly we need your support of course...
Since that interview of course we covered Mr. Blackman extensively and beyond, great elected official. There are thousands videos will be coming soon but first we need your support. MAAPMEDIA
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW W George Nemeh
#waltblackman #maapmedia #maaprealtalkshow #maapreal
Historical event we will be posting many of the event very soon (Videos Rumble, BitChute, Brighteon, Facebook and more News info Facebook GAB, MeWe, CloutHub Instagram, ), Bc all the videos were DE platformed from other social platforms in-particular YouTube. We are building slowly we need your support of course...
Since that interview of course we covered Mr. Blackman extensively and beyond, great elected official. There are thousands videos will be coming soon but first we need your support. MAAPMEDIA
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW W George Nemeh
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.