THIS story makes Glenn ask How could ANYONE vote Democrat

Glenn Beck





Sep 15, 2022 Minnesota Freedom Fund — once championed by Kamala Harris — helps to provide bail funds for certain criminals, like rioters from the summer of 2020. Now, one man helped by the non-profit is facing jail time once again: this time for MURDER. And that’s just the start. In this clip, Glenn details tragic crimes that could have been prevented if Democrats hadn’t gotten in the way. And with crime rising in leftist-run cities throughout the U.S., it begs the question: How could anyone vote for our current-day Democrats?!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PyGH2l2Ad2M