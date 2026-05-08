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Beartooth - BUS INVADERS (Revisited) Ep. 290 [2013]
Beartooth - BUS INVADERS (Revisited) Ep. 290 [2013]
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
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Premieres 05/11/26, 04:05 PM

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On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the rock band, Beartooth, while on tour with August Burns Red, Blessthefall and Defeater, back in 2013. Beartooth is currently supporting their newest single, Free.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - November 23, 2013

Location - House of Blues in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH BEARTOOTH:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/beartoothband

Instagram - https://instagram.com/beartoothband

TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@beartoothband

Twitter - https://twitter.com/beartoothband


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

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Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:37 Skip Intro

00:49 Driver's Area

01:46 Middle of the Van

03:02 Bunks

04:45 Trailer


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Keywords
digital tour busbus invadersbeartoothbeartooth digital tour busdigital tour bus beartoothbeartooth bus invadersbus invaders beartoothbeartooth tour bustour bus beartoothbeartooth interviewinterview beartoothbeartooth bandband beartoothbeartooth musicmusic beartoothcaleb shomonick reedbrandon mullinstaylor lumleybeartooth metalcorebeartooth alternative metalbeartooth hard rockbeartooth melodic hardcorebeartooth post-hardcore
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:37Skip Intro

00:49Driver's Area

01:46Middle of the Van

03:02Bunks

04:45Trailer

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