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Mark Steele - A View to a Kill Grid - undercover interview review 2 of 3
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63 views • February 01, 2021
This is part 2 of 3 of the undercover interviews with Mark Steele.
In this video, Mark reveals his level of understanding of basic physics. It doesn't look good for him.
Find the unedited interview linked on this page:
https://mctoon.net/marksteele/
Link to the study on rats and 2.4GHz exposure:
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/09553002.2018.1490039
Join this channel to get access to perks:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf0loVAqbGflAY959UKq9gA/join
Find me here:
Facebook: Michael Toon
https://www.facebook.com/groups/5GFacts/
Twitter: @MCToon27
Discord: https://discord.gg/A4fzr2g
EMail: [email protected]
Want to support what I do:
https://www.patreon.com/MCToon
Bitcoin: 18P3qU7q2vb1SPcgGTzxMHQrCQJE93Gsid
Have a look at my web site for more related information:
https://www.mctoon.net
Tron-esque intro renders by Heads or Tails Gaming
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Aut2OzUupcokQS-ahmYkA
In this video, Mark reveals his level of understanding of basic physics. It doesn't look good for him.
Find the unedited interview linked on this page:
https://mctoon.net/marksteele/
Link to the study on rats and 2.4GHz exposure:
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/09553002.2018.1490039
Join this channel to get access to perks:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf0loVAqbGflAY959UKq9gA/join
Find me here:
Facebook: Michael Toon
https://www.facebook.com/groups/5GFacts/
Twitter: @MCToon27
Discord: https://discord.gg/A4fzr2g
EMail: [email protected]
Want to support what I do:
https://www.patreon.com/MCToon
Bitcoin: 18P3qU7q2vb1SPcgGTzxMHQrCQJE93Gsid
Have a look at my web site for more related information:
https://www.mctoon.net
Tron-esque intro renders by Heads or Tails Gaming
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Aut2OzUupcokQS-ahmYkA
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