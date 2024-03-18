Netanyahu, Kaduri, The Rebbe Prophecies Annulled?

Last week, Sen. Chuck Schumer stated, "[Bibi] lost his way." Meaning it's time for Bibi to step down. Pres. Biden agrees stating, "[Bibi] come to Jesus" moment." Israel is no Banana Republic. They are winning their war against Hamas. So the nations of the world want Israel to stop fighting and appease their enemies. God placed Netanyahu into office and God has sent prophets to remind him he works for God. Will God allow Sen. Schumer and Pres. Biden to annul all of God's prophecies or will they be annulled? Let's examine the prophecies.

