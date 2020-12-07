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WE'RE PROBABLY GONNA GET CAUGHT
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505 views • December 07, 2020
GEORGIA MOTHER AND DAUGHTER STEALING USB/THUMB-DRIVE
She's clearly heard stating "WE'RE PROBABLY GONNA GET CAUGHT" at the 4:16 Mark
The background noise has been removed and the audio cleaned up.
She's clearly heard stating "WE'RE PROBABLY GONNA GET CAUGHT" at the 4:16 Mark
The background noise has been removed and the audio cleaned up.
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