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The impact of Trump backing off on tariffs
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1 view • August 14, 2019
Moody's Capital Markets Chief Economist John Lonski, Fox News contributor Deneen Borelli and Democratic Strategist Max Burns on the state of the economy and the impact of trade tensions with China and Federal Reserve policy.
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