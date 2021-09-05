© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
POLICE COVID HOTEL QUARANTINE - UNLAWFUL DETAINMENT - AIRLESS ROOMS - DISTRESSED DETAINEES - MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA
Follow
1
Share
Report
172 views • September 05, 2021
You're gunna get F@CKING GASSED - MELBOURNE HOTEL POLICE QUARANTINE
No air, no leaving the room for 338 hours, second time in my 11 days here someone has totally smashed up there room, babies crying. I think this guy thought he was leaving today when he is actually leaving at 11.59pm tonight. You go crazy being all alone. Is this really necessary. I myself had 9 negative tests before being denied to quarantine at home and I am vaccinated. Why ? What is the price of Victorians mental health ? does any one actually care ? This guy is threatened to be gassed by authorities if he doesn't calm down ?? WTF !
Shared from and subscribe to:
Million Dollar Bogan
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQP8xYYN_pPF5Jfd4vB534A
No air, no leaving the room for 338 hours, second time in my 11 days here someone has totally smashed up there room, babies crying. I think this guy thought he was leaving today when he is actually leaving at 11.59pm tonight. You go crazy being all alone. Is this really necessary. I myself had 9 negative tests before being denied to quarantine at home and I am vaccinated. Why ? What is the price of Victorians mental health ? does any one actually care ? This guy is threatened to be gassed by authorities if he doesn't calm down ?? WTF !
Shared from and subscribe to:
Million Dollar Bogan
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQP8xYYN_pPF5Jfd4vB534A
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.