Dad WARNS parents 'Government TRANSITIONED my daughter'

Glenn Beck





Sep 27, 2023





Glenn recently exposed just how dire the battle for parental rights against tyrannical governments in America has become. You can watch this full episode of Glenn TV here:

• Parental Advisory: The EXPLICIT Plot ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T5zEAUffjzo&t=1383s





But the situation is even worse in Canada. Glenn speaks with a father, who wished to remain anonymous, who has spent years battling his government over simple parental rights. Ultimately, he was "hauled in" for refusing to "affirm" his daughter's gender, something the government called "family violence." Then, he was thrown in prison for refusing to obey the government's attempt to silence him. But that didn't deter him. He joins Glenn to tell his story and warn American parents that this Leftist tyranny is coming for them as well: "The world needs to know what’s happening to their kids in darkness."





► You can support this father's fight for parental rights HERE: https://gogetfunding.com/bc-father-fighting-medical-transitioning-of-children/





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5H8WYOLbIU