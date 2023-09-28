Dad WARNS parents 'Government TRANSITIONED my daughter'

Glenn Beck
Sep 27, 2023
Glenn recently exposed just how dire the battle for parental rights against tyrannical governments in America has become. You can watch this full episode of Glenn TV here:
But the situation is even worse in Canada. Glenn speaks with a father, who wished to remain anonymous, who has spent years battling his government over simple parental rights. Ultimately, he was "hauled in" for refusing to "affirm" his daughter's gender, something the government called "family violence." Then, he was thrown in prison for refusing to obey the government's attempt to silence him. But that didn't deter him. He joins Glenn to tell his story and warn American parents that this Leftist tyranny is coming for them as well: "The world needs to know what’s happening to their kids in darkness."
► You can support this father's fight for parental rights HERE: https://gogetfunding.com/bc-father-fighting-medical-transitioning-of-children/
