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ER Doctors Reveal Disturbing COVID Truths Media Won't Tell You - Levin TV
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653 views • July 11, 2021
This is an old message but I have uploaded it just in case some have not seen it yet. It is what I call a truth bomb that we all need to wake up to if we aren't already. The authorities are running wild and out of control with power, which fits into their agenda very well. If all the 99 percenters stood up against this, they would not be getting away with all that they are now.
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