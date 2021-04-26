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I’m Sick Of This And Hope You Don’t Mind Me Telling You
Think About It
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1171 views • April 26, 2021
STOP believing the liars and fear mongers. Watch this and maybe you'll be offended but I'm saying, but then you need to be.

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If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior...
Click this link: https://thinkaboutit.news/want-jesus-christ-now/


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WANT SOMETHING YOU HAND OUT TO HELP INFORM PEOPLE?
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Apple Podcast On iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/think-about-it/id1532129901
Spotify Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/1RBPX5mV259Yjb1NT2DC2s
Anchor Podcast: https://anchor.fm/thinkaboutitpodcast

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Want To Read The Bible Online:
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WHY I "DON'T" RECOMMEND THE NIV BIBLE TRANSLATION:
https://youtu.be/oDsor5TjmSU


RECOMMENDED READING: Confusion in the Cosmos: Decoding the Deception BY Miguel Stephano
Book available here: https://store.bookbaby.com/book/confusion-in-the-cosmos

BOOK OF ENOCH ONLINE:
http://www.hiddenbible.com/enoch/online.html

BOOK OF ENOCH HARDCOPY I HAVE:
2ND EDITION Book of Enoch By Ronald K. Brown

FLAT EARTH CONFIRMED BY RETIRED POLISH ASTRONAUT:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nMAES72jzk4Q/

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