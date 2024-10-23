Hezbollah Bleeds Israeli Military With 30 Strikes; 6 Merkava Tanks Destroyed, Hermes Drone Downed

Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah continues to repel Israeli aggression on Lebanese soil while hitting the regime’s targets deep inside the occupied territories.

In the latest operations, Hezbollah said on Tuesday that it hit six Israeli Merkava tanks in different locations south of the Arab country, using guided missiles.

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, while a force of Israeli enemy soldiers were advancing towards the targeted Merkava tank on the outskirts of the town of Taybeh, at 02:00 pm on Tuesday, 22-10-2024, the fighters of the Islamic resistance targeted it with a guided missile and inflicted confirmed casualties including the dead and wounded,” Hezbollah said in a statement.

Another statement said that “fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a Merkava tank in the vicinity of ‘Misgav Am’ with a guided missile, which led to its burning and the death and injury of its crew.”

The resistance group also shot down a Hermes 450 drone over the Lebanese town of Jebchit.

Barrages of Hezbollah rockets also hit gatherings of Israeli soldiers in Aita Al-Shaab and Khallet Al-Asaker, within the Lebanese borders, and Kiryat Shmona and Manara settlements in occupied Palestine.

The Hezbollah statement said that “at 10:00 pm on Tuesday, 22-10-2024, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted movements of ‘Israeli’ enemy soldiers in Malikiyah with a rocket barrage.”

The group also launched a squadron of suicide drones on the regime’s Eliakim base south of occupied Haifa.

Israel has been targeting Lebanon since October 2023, when it launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip. As many as 2,483 Lebanese people have been killed and 11,628 others wounded as a result of the regime’s intensified attacks against the country.

Hezbollah has been responding to the aggression with numerous retaliatory operations, targeting the occupied Palestinian territories.

