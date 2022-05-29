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Breaking! Uvalde Mass Shooting Timeline Reveals How Another Person Was Involved : TX DPS Confirms!
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515 views • May 29, 2022
Nancy Drew: Thank you Justice Knight for this timeline. It greatly helps clearing up part of this horrific massacre. Infuriates me even further. Sickened me to rivers of tears for the mind and physical torture these precious children were going THROUGH. Sadly they learned before their death, the hard way; not to expect police to save them. Every officer that "followed that vile commanders orders to stand down" especially this vile evil COMMANDER, need all to be brought up in charges as accessory to this MURDER of all the innocent, scared, CHILDREN; and the 2 teachers. Left without hope even as they heard police in hallway outside their door.
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