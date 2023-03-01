CLOT SHOT DESTROYS Woman’s Health Pfizer JAB Causes MICRO CLOTTING & HEART PALPITATIONS!

Caring hospital staff and doctors are being killed by the clot shot!

Denee Dixon joins Stew to share how she was one of the first Americans to get the second injection, and how it ruined her life!

Denee was a healthy, hardworking respiratory therapist who was pressured into taking the vaccine by her employer.

She suffers from constant headaches, heart complications, and micro-clots that hold her back from her life, making Denee feel like she's living a nightmare!

Denee was the backbone to her community, helping people heal from their illnesses.

Yet, Big Pharma tried to kill her and MILLIONS off, in the name of depopulation!

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

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