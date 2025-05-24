BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
We load our beverages with electrolytes that are synthetic!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
339 followers
72 views • 13 hours ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Your brain is a lump of fat with these sensors in it with a hard shell of bone, and we're pulling nutrients out of our bones because we don't get minerals linked to plants according to the genetic code. And then we've loaded our water, our beverages with electrolytes that are synthetic. We're using synthetic nutrients and not powdered in liquid nutrients from the soil because Roundup and glyphosate, they're not weed killers. They're soil killers. So actually, our plants aren't providing nutrients. Our willow bark won't make an acetyl salicylic acid. It won't make aspirin anymore, and your government's known that as you've been poisoned since 1938.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 05/23/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show: https://rumble.com/v6trvxf-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html]

Daily Nutritional Foundation: https://therealdrjudy.com/faq

Toxic Legacy of Glyphosate book by Stephanie Seneff: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/toxic-legacy-by-stephanie-seneff.html

Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

healthglyphosatenewsnutritionfoodtruthjudy mikovits
