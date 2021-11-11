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JOHN KERRY HAD TOO MUCH STARBUCKS AND THROWS A BITCHFEST
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102 views • November 11, 2021
I'M GOING BALLS DEEP ON THIS ONE, BOYS!
Pimping HIGH ENERGY: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fHBGiBdRN5MWMHEGFcZNw
This guy did bloody fantastic work on this channel, only for things to peter out when Tucker threw Sidney Powell under the bus last year...but he could be coming back: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djCB8vnXnZs - Tucker Carlson's Most Savage Moment Of All Time
Now, I've been on the Scalps of GAB group, and I got a couple last night - HUNTING SEASON IS OPEN, BOYS - NO RESTRICTIONS
Pimping HIGH ENERGY: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fHBGiBdRN5MWMHEGFcZNw
This guy did bloody fantastic work on this channel, only for things to peter out when Tucker threw Sidney Powell under the bus last year...but he could be coming back: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djCB8vnXnZs - Tucker Carlson's Most Savage Moment Of All Time
Now, I've been on the Scalps of GAB group, and I got a couple last night - HUNTING SEASON IS OPEN, BOYS - NO RESTRICTIONS
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