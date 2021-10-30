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Rebecca Talks About Anger
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34 views • October 30, 2021
Mercury toxic people have lots of problems with emotions and intrusive and looping thoughts. Since our physical and mental health problems are most often iatrogenic and not caused by something natural like a virus or an “act of God,” we can wind up dealing with a lot of anger. In this video I tell a story about a little demon I encountered who seems to enjoy it when I get angry.
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