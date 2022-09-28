Time to Tidy Up the Garden | I'm Lovin' the Cooler Weather!

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Now that the weather has cooled substantially it's so much more enjoyable to be out in the garden. These days its time to tidy up after the spring & summer growing seasons. The transplanted cabbages and broccoli are doing well; the carrots are sprouting outdoors, and hopefully the radishes will sprout soon, too. How's your garden doing?🤞🏾🤩👍🏾