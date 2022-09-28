Time to Tidy Up the Garden | I'm Lovin' the Cooler Weather!

Now that the weather has cooled substantially it's so much more enjoyable to be out in the garden. These days its time to tidy up after the spring & summer growing seasons. The transplanted cabbages and broccoli are doing well; the carrots are sprouting outdoors, and hopefully the radishes will sprout soon, too. How's your garden doing?🤞🏾🤩👍🏾
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.