On 8. October, the Luxembourgish citizens will elect their representatives at the national Parliament. The four largest parties have carefully avoided to address their health policy. However, last year, Liberal DP, Socialist LSAP, Ecologist déi Gréng agreed with fake opposition party CSV to introduce Covid vaccine mandates and a monthly fine of € 150 in case of failure to comply. Smaller parties, d'Piraten, and déi Lénk (the Left) were totally supportive. Only one single party at the Châmber defended free choice: ADR. In fact, the Luxembourgish citizens don't have "die Qual der Wahl", the ordeal of choice but the choice of their ordeal ...

