Brian & Jessi Show | Rejoice and Weep | Episode 16

The Bible tells us to weep with those who weep and mourn with those who mourn. In this episode Pastors Brian and Jessi talk about what it really means to walk with people through their highest, and lowest moments, and why it’s important for us as believers.___________





Find out more about His Church at hischurch.cc





Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:

www.BH-PM.com





Learn More About Doctor Sherwood Today At: www.Sherwood.TV





Support Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “GIBSON PODCAST”





Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102