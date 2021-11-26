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Vaccine Victims Share Adverse Reactions, Loss of Loved Ones
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121 views • November 26, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/26/vaccine-victims-share-adverse-reactions.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20211126&mid=DM1042421&rid=1333172232
https://use-p1.lbryplayer.xyz/api/v4/streams/tc/What-MSM-Will-NOT-Report---Pandemic-Of-The-Vaccinated,-Numbers-Of--Deaths---Horrific-Injuries-Keep-Increasing/e7fda45d195ae2d683df26605e2fd2defd263427/2ab66f08dfb77f48b0814012137d1aff1b571cdbb5805b7aeff9cf017bddc4bacd3ed1a00e74f02b8adc1dbaa2367369/master.m3u8
For 15 years, I rigidly followed all vaccine guidelines, until one of my patients patiently shared a personal testimony about her vaccine-injured son, Jack
She opened my eyes to a reality that I was previously unaware of: that informed consent was practically nonexistent and there were serious medical risks of vaccines being covered up by pharmaceutical companies and the federal government
Serious adverse reactions to COVID-19 shots are occurring, but victims are being silenced and discredited
Vaccine mandates have led to injuries, devastation and deaths — while the brainwashing “get your vaccine now” campaign is being used to divide and conquer
If you want your voice to be heard, I will help you share your testimony; please share your story with us, and encourage others you know who have a story to share theirs
I want to share a very personal story and confession with you. When I was in medical school in the late ‘70s, I was on the front cover for the national medical student handbook. I’m sharing this photo with you that shows me administering a vaccine. At that time and for the next 15 years, I rigidly followed all vaccine guidelines.
Even when I started seeing patients at my own clinic, I never once questioned the safety of any vaccine and I rejected information from people voicing their concerns. In the late ‘80s, one particularly kind patient of mine, a mother, patiently shared a personal testimony about her vaccine-injured son, Jack.
She opened my eyes to a reality that I was previously unaware of and did not want to accept. She confronted me with clinical data that I could no longer ignore. In the years that followed, I saw more and more parents who had serious fears about certain vaccines; I slowly came to the realization that informed consent was practically nonexistent and there were serious medical risks being covered up by pharmaceutical companies and the federal government.
We are now in the midst of vaccine mandates that have affected nearly every person on the planet. If you don’t know someone personally who has suffered a reaction to these vaccines, you are likely in the minority.
https://use-p1.lbryplayer.xyz/api/v4/streams/tc/What-MSM-Will-NOT-Report---Pandemic-Of-The-Vaccinated,-Numbers-Of--Deaths---Horrific-Injuries-Keep-Increasing/e7fda45d195ae2d683df26605e2fd2defd263427/2ab66f08dfb77f48b0814012137d1aff1b571cdbb5805b7aeff9cf017bddc4bacd3ed1a00e74f02b8adc1dbaa2367369/master.m3u8
For 15 years, I rigidly followed all vaccine guidelines, until one of my patients patiently shared a personal testimony about her vaccine-injured son, Jack
She opened my eyes to a reality that I was previously unaware of: that informed consent was practically nonexistent and there were serious medical risks of vaccines being covered up by pharmaceutical companies and the federal government
Serious adverse reactions to COVID-19 shots are occurring, but victims are being silenced and discredited
Vaccine mandates have led to injuries, devastation and deaths — while the brainwashing “get your vaccine now” campaign is being used to divide and conquer
If you want your voice to be heard, I will help you share your testimony; please share your story with us, and encourage others you know who have a story to share theirs
I want to share a very personal story and confession with you. When I was in medical school in the late ‘70s, I was on the front cover for the national medical student handbook. I’m sharing this photo with you that shows me administering a vaccine. At that time and for the next 15 years, I rigidly followed all vaccine guidelines.
Even when I started seeing patients at my own clinic, I never once questioned the safety of any vaccine and I rejected information from people voicing their concerns. In the late ‘80s, one particularly kind patient of mine, a mother, patiently shared a personal testimony about her vaccine-injured son, Jack.
She opened my eyes to a reality that I was previously unaware of and did not want to accept. She confronted me with clinical data that I could no longer ignore. In the years that followed, I saw more and more parents who had serious fears about certain vaccines; I slowly came to the realization that informed consent was practically nonexistent and there were serious medical risks being covered up by pharmaceutical companies and the federal government.
We are now in the midst of vaccine mandates that have affected nearly every person on the planet. If you don’t know someone personally who has suffered a reaction to these vaccines, you are likely in the minority.
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