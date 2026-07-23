My heaven mansion's garden theme park Jesus Promised Land YHWH World vs Satanist earth entertainment

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2026). Choose you this day either the satanic entertainment of this earth’s Satan Lucifer's fallen angels & their Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar "Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent" pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites' form of earth satanic entertainment or my heaven's mansion's garden's theme park "Jesus Promised Land YHWH World" entertainment. Everyone must choose now, before they end up in hell, very soon. There is no neutral entertainment on earth, because the churches are completely run by the Satanist nephilims, and they are not places of worship, but they are a glorified circus shows of religious clowns. Rot cannot be stopped, and it can only be slowed down by God’s real Christians and his Holy Spirit in them. However, this world and its populace will eventually end up rotting completely, and that rot has advanced considerably already to the point of no return. All their entertainment & amusement & pleasures & what they spend money on are satanic in nature, and it is influencing the children, and allowing corruption of the human populace to give human authority permission for the fallen angels & demon elites to take over the society, just as in Noah’s Atlantis days. When we real Christians are raptured up to heaven, then that evil will come out to the surface and this earth will be a completely different place without God. Tell the 6 billion neighbors to repent before the rapture and the consequent Tribulation Age judgment where hardly any flesh will survive. Preach this in your next Sunday church service, so that all your church member witch assassins will try to assassinate you and slaughter your genetic descendant idols, and 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax.





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