DOJ AND FBI THINKS THAT YOU ARE STUPID ENOUGH TO BELIEVE THAT NO EPSTEIN CLIENT LIST EXISTS❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
77 views • 2 days ago

OG title: "DOJ, FBI review finds no Jeffrey Epstein 'client list,' and confirms suicide"


OK, TERRIFIC❗


#epstein #nyc #news #FAKENEWS


A review ordered by the Justice Department and the FBI found no evidence that Epstein kept a client list of associates who he blackmailed or conspired with to victimize dozens of women [note the BAIT AND SWITCH - no one is saying that Epstein HIMSELF had established a client list; that was supposed to have been produced from their investigations on the matter].


[would YOU submit a tip to the agency that HID FACTS ABOUT EPSTEIN BACK IN 2016, AND ALLOWED THE FURTHER RAPE [AND WORSE] OF THOUSANDS OF BOYS AND GIRLS⁉️]


#epstein #nyc #news #FAKENEWS


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fkp-E0aZjh4


Thumbnail: https://cyabra.com/blog/no-brands-an-island-the-epstein-list-scandal/

Keywords
fbidepartment of justiceracketeeringbait and switchepstein client list
