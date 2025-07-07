DOJ AND FBI THINKS THAT YOU ARE STUPID ENOUGH TO BELIEVE THAT NO EPSTEIN CLIENT LIST EXISTS❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OG title: "DOJ, FBI review finds no Jeffrey Epstein 'client list,' and confirms suicide"
OK, TERRIFIC❗
#epstein #nyc #news #FAKENEWS
A review ordered by the Justice Department and the FBI found no evidence that Epstein kept a client list of associates who he blackmailed or conspired with to victimize dozens of women [note the BAIT AND SWITCH - no one is saying that Epstein HIMSELF had established a client list; that was supposed to have been produced from their investigations on the matter].
Check out more Eyewitness News - http://abc7ny.com/ [don't waste your time]
Find us on social media:
FACEBOOK: / abc7ny
INSTAGRAM: / abc7ny
TWITTER: / abc7ny
TIKTOK: / abc7ny
We’re abc7NY, also known as Channel 7 and WABC-TV on TV, home to Eyewitness News, New York’s Number 1 news. We hope you love us on YouTube as much as you do on television!
NEW TIPS:
Online: https://abc7ny.com/submit-news-tip-eyewitness/2599968/
Email: [email protected] [would YOU submit a tip to the agency that HID FACTS ABOUT EPSTEIN BACK IN 2016, AND ALLOWED THE FURTHER RAPE [AND WORSE] OF THOUSANDS OF BOYS AND GIRLS⁉️]
About WABC-TV: https://abc7ny.com/about/
#epstein #nyc #news #FAKENEWS
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fkp-E0aZjh4
Thumbnail: https://cyabra.com/blog/no-brands-an-island-the-epstein-list-scandal/