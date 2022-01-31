Toxicologist: Spike Protein DETOX

Dr. Daniel Nuzum, D.O, N.M.D, P.h.D, is going shares his top tips for how you can detox your body. This is very important for you to understand as with spike protein "shedding" and vaccine injury, detox is essential as the body needs to be "clean" before it can heal. It's a 90-minute video where he gets down to business and shows you step-by-step. He'll cover: Effective C0V1D19 treatments, Reversing vaccine injuries, Cleansing the lymphatic system, Opening drainage pathways for the exit of toxins, Detoxing from heavy metals, Supporting liver and kidney function to transform health outcomes, Cleansing from parasitic infections, The importance of the order of detox for optimal outcomes and so much more.This is a BONUS video of the documentary series ”Vaccines Reloaded”, brought to you by Jonathan Otto. Jonathan is an investigative journalist, natural health researcher, documentary filmmaker, and humanitarian. He has created several highly-acclaimed, groundbreaking docuseries — Depression, Anxiety & Dementia Secrets, Autoimmune Secrets, Natural Medicine Secrets, and Women’s Health Secrets — covering innovative, effective natural remedies for autoimmune disease, neurodegenerative disease, mental health, cancer, and heart disease.For more information, visit: