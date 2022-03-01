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Over Half of Abortions Now Pills by Mail. Spirit of Pride Rebellion Death.[28.05.2022]
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0 view • March 01, 2022
FEBRUARY 24, 2022 https://www.cbsnews.com/news/abortions-pills-surgical/
This world is dying. The good news? The gospel of Jesus Christ! Salvation and life eternal by the blood of the lamb! This is the most important information the world could ever have and desperately needs!
I pray you are all well and the grace and peace of Christ Jesus be with you all!
#GospelOfJesus
5,869 views Feb 28, 2022
Many Fish - 55.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Lg0URdGbS9o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q
This world is dying. The good news? The gospel of Jesus Christ! Salvation and life eternal by the blood of the lamb! This is the most important information the world could ever have and desperately needs!
I pray you are all well and the grace and peace of Christ Jesus be with you all!
#GospelOfJesus
5,869 views Feb 28, 2022
Many Fish - 55.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Lg0URdGbS9o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q
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