Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3158a - Right On Schedule, Biden Says Economy Strong, The Silent Economic Plan Continues
channel image
GalacticStorm
2118 Subscribers
Shop now
124 views
Published 13 hours ago

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3158a - Sept 7, 2023


Right On Schedule, Biden Says Economy Strong, The Silent Economic Plan Continues

Climate scientist are now admitting that they overhyping the impact of global warming on wildfires. Climate change is a hoax, the climate always changes. The system is rapidly falling apart and Biden is right on schedule letting everyone know that the economy is strong.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.



Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)


Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket