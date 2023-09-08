X22 REPORT Ep. 3158a - Right On Schedule, Biden Says Economy Strong, The Silent Economic Plan Continues

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3158a - Sept 7, 2023





Right On Schedule, Biden Says Economy Strong, The Silent Economic Plan Continues

Climate scientist are now admitting that they overhyping the impact of global warming on wildfires. Climate change is a hoax, the climate always changes. The system is rapidly falling apart and Biden is right on schedule letting everyone know that the economy is strong.





