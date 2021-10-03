Margaret Trudeau Entertains the Paparazzi at Studio 54, 1979

Margaret Trudeau Entertains the Paparazzi at Studio 54, 1979An infamous photo of former Canadian First Lady Margaret Trudeau sans underwear is on the auction block.With the 40th anniversary of Studio 54 coming up — plus a documentary and a book by the nightclub’s co-owner Ian Schrager — Palm Beach Modern Auctions is offering hundreds of gelatin silver prints taken at the disco hot spot by the late Richard P. Manning.HIGH SOCIETY magazine (two million copy circulation in 1979) bought a few photos and decided to give Mrs. Trudeau the cover.In August of 1979 Canadians were salivating to get their hands on a copy. When a Canadian reporter questioned the magazine's motives, the editor responded: "She's a public figure. If she doesn't want this kind of attention, then I think she should keep her panties on."The black-and-white images — showing Andy Warhol, David Bowie, Truman Capote, Michael Jackson and such survivors as Elton John, John Travolta, Cher, Brooke Shields and Calvin Klein — will be hammered down Feb. 4 in West Palm Beach, Fla.Margaret Trudeau "Ex-Wife of Former Canadian Prime MinisterThe then 32-year-old Mrs. Trudeau was last reported living with Ottawa businessman Jimmy Johnson who runs a furniture store. When asked last year about marriage, she replied, 'We're still both married, each of us with children we're trying to bring up.Margaret Trudeau's turbulent life as Canada's 'First Lady' | 60 Minutes Australia