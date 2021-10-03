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Margaret Trudeau Entertains the Paparazzi at Studio 54, 1979
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137 views • October 03, 2021
Margaret Trudeau Entertains the Paparazzi at Studio 54, 1979
https://www.reddit.com/r/OldSchoolCool/comments/6r3x9w/margaret_trudeau_entertains_the_paparazzi_at/
An infamous photo of former Canadian First Lady Margaret Trudeau sans underwear is on the auction block.
With the 40th anniversary of Studio 54 coming up — plus a documentary and a book by the nightclub’s co-owner Ian Schrager — Palm Beach Modern Auctions is offering hundreds of gelatin silver prints taken at the disco hot spot by the late Richard P. Manning.
https://pagesix.com/2017/01/15/photo-of-justin-trudeaus-mom-commando-at-studio-54-up-for-auction/
HIGH SOCIETY magazine (two million copy circulation in 1979) bought a few photos and decided to give Mrs. Trudeau the cover.
In August of 1979 Canadians were salivating to get their hands on a copy. When a Canadian reporter questioned the magazine's motives, the editor responded: "She's a public figure. If she doesn't want this kind of attention, then I think she should keep her panties on."
http://therunagatesclub.blogspot.com/2016/04/margaret-trudeaus-bum.html
The black-and-white images — showing Andy Warhol, David Bowie, Truman Capote, Michael Jackson and such survivors as Elton John, John Travolta, Cher, Brooke Shields and Calvin Klein — will be hammered down Feb. 4 in West Palm Beach, Fla.
https://www.upi.com/Archives/1982/01/11/Margaret-Trudeau-writes-of-affair-with-Jack-Nicholson-cocaine/1144379573200/
Margaret Trudeau "Ex-Wife of Former Canadian Prime Minister
The then 32-year-old Mrs. Trudeau was last reported living with Ottawa businessman Jimmy Johnson who runs a furniture store. When asked last year about marriage, she replied, 'We're still both married, each of us with children we're trying to bring up.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=klVDOrJ0u_0
Margaret Trudeau's turbulent life as Canada's 'First Lady' | 60 Minutes Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1b0vhLEE8s
https://www.reddit.com/r/OldSchoolCool/comments/6r3x9w/margaret_trudeau_entertains_the_paparazzi_at/
An infamous photo of former Canadian First Lady Margaret Trudeau sans underwear is on the auction block.
With the 40th anniversary of Studio 54 coming up — plus a documentary and a book by the nightclub’s co-owner Ian Schrager — Palm Beach Modern Auctions is offering hundreds of gelatin silver prints taken at the disco hot spot by the late Richard P. Manning.
https://pagesix.com/2017/01/15/photo-of-justin-trudeaus-mom-commando-at-studio-54-up-for-auction/
HIGH SOCIETY magazine (two million copy circulation in 1979) bought a few photos and decided to give Mrs. Trudeau the cover.
In August of 1979 Canadians were salivating to get their hands on a copy. When a Canadian reporter questioned the magazine's motives, the editor responded: "She's a public figure. If she doesn't want this kind of attention, then I think she should keep her panties on."
http://therunagatesclub.blogspot.com/2016/04/margaret-trudeaus-bum.html
The black-and-white images — showing Andy Warhol, David Bowie, Truman Capote, Michael Jackson and such survivors as Elton John, John Travolta, Cher, Brooke Shields and Calvin Klein — will be hammered down Feb. 4 in West Palm Beach, Fla.
https://www.upi.com/Archives/1982/01/11/Margaret-Trudeau-writes-of-affair-with-Jack-Nicholson-cocaine/1144379573200/
Margaret Trudeau "Ex-Wife of Former Canadian Prime Minister
The then 32-year-old Mrs. Trudeau was last reported living with Ottawa businessman Jimmy Johnson who runs a furniture store. When asked last year about marriage, she replied, 'We're still both married, each of us with children we're trying to bring up.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=klVDOrJ0u_0
Margaret Trudeau's turbulent life as Canada's 'First Lady' | 60 Minutes Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1b0vhLEE8s
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