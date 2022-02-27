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Part A. Planet Earth on verge of Massive Nuclear War Listen to the air raid sirens. Those are daunting. I would hate to be somewhere when those go off. Run for the Hills !
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20 views • February 27, 2022
So says Alex Jones. The thumbnail pic is Yours Truly with my son, Jeffrey, at China Peal near Yosemite in Northern California. This is a really nice little local ski and snow board resort near Fresno. About one up the hill and you are there. And it is a beautiful drive.
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