© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
_*Putin Praises Israel and Pledges to fight Holocaust Questioners..*_ Listen to the "most badass politician" Submit like a whore to the jewish satanic order. Here we can see Putin submit to the Jewry of the world. This is more then enough proof to show that Putin is just another jewish politician puppet!