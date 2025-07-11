The Blessed Line The Descendants of Shem

📺 Tonight at 8:30pm ET/7:30 CT, The Blessed Line with Host David Paxton is a powerful exploration of the redemptive thread that runs from Shem to the Messiah.

In this compelling 60-minute broadcast, we trace the divine lineage chosen by God to carry His name, His covenants, and His truth across generations. From ancient Persia to the prophetic role of the Hebrews, discover how Shem’s descendants preserved the knowledge of the true God through judgment, dispersion, and restoration.

Uncover spiritual insights, prophetic significance, and the unbroken line that leads directly to Jesus Christ. This is more than history—it’s your inheritance.

For more information on this and other broadcasts, please visit https://www.lastchristian.net/