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INDIA'S NEW HEALTH AMBASSADOR FOR THE COVID JAB AND TAMIL ACTOR VIVICK DEAD 1 DAY AFTER GETTING JAB
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301 views • April 20, 2021
Jab Karma? After getting his Jab on live TV it was announced he was the new face of the pro vaccination push in India. He had been recruited to make pro vaccination health messages. However it is now reported that the jab job is now vacant and will need to be filled by another sell out actor. He died the day he was named the "Health Ambassador"...his time in the head jab job was apparently a life time appointment.
Source: i Creshaw
Source: i Creshaw
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