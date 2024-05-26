⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(26 May 2024)

▫️The units of the Sever Group of Forces continue to advance deep into the enemy defences.

Russian troops hit the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade and 125th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Liptsy, Volchansk, and Russkie Tishki (Kharkov region).

One counterattack by an assault group of the 13th National Guard Brigade has been repelled near Glubokoye (Kharkov reg).

The enemy losses were up to 300 servicemen, four motor vehicles, one Grad MLRS combat vehicle, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️As a result of successful combat operations, the units of the Zapad Group of Forces have liberated Berestovoye (Kharkov reg).

The 77th AFU Airmobile Brigade's formations have been defeated near Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 285 servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer.

▫️The units of the Yug Group of Forces have occupied more advantageous lines and defeated manpower and hardware of 54th mechanised and 79th air assault brigades of the AFU near Seversk and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 480 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers. Five ammunition depots of the AFU have been destroyed.

▫️As a result of successful combat operations, the units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have improved the tactical situation and defeated formations of 47th mechanised, 25th airborne brigades, and the 109th Territorial Defence Brigade of the AFU near Yevgenovka, Rozovka, and Novgorodskoye (DPR).

Russian troops have repelled one counterattack by an assault group of the 144th Infantry Brigade of the AFU near Novoaleksandrovka (DPR).

The enemy losses were up to 355 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, as well as one U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, and two motor vehicles.

During counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made 155-mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and four 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️The units of the Vostok Group of Forces have occupied more favourable lines and defeated manpower and hardware of the 128th Territorial Defence Brigade and the 21st National Guard Brigade close to Prechistovka and Makarovka (DPR). One counterattack by an assault group of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU have been repelled near Vladimirovka (DPR).



The AFU losses were up to 130 servicemen, three motor vehicles, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and one 152-mm D-20 howitzer.



▫️The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have defeated manpower and hardware of the 65th Mechanised Brigade and the 35th Marine Brigade near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region) and Tyaginka (Kherson reg).



The enemy losses were up to 40 servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, and four motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have struck two ammunition depots of the AFU, as well as engaged manpower and hardware clusters in 128 areas.



▫️Air defence facilities have shot down five U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, 32 U.S.-made HIMARS and Czech-made Vampire projectiles, one Neptun anti-ship missile, and 41 unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️In total, 603 airplanes and 274 helicopters, 24,656 unmanned aerial vehicles, 524 air defence missile systems, 16,166 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,314 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 9,860 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 22,007 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.