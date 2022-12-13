Create New Account
Kari Lake | Intentional Wrongdoing Is Only Explanation For The Widespread Election Malfeasance On Game Day In AZ
104 views
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Intentional Wrongdoing Is Only Explanation For The Widespread Election Malfeasance On Game Day In AZ

Kari has whistleblowers in her lawsuit who were part of the verification process, and they say about 300,000 votes with no chain of custody were run through the system, as well as more than 130,000 votes that have terrible voter verification.


"We believe there were hundreds of thousands of illegal votes counted and we believe our lawsuit proves it." 💥


https://rumble.com/v209990-intentional-wrongdoing-is-only-explanation-for-the-widespread-election-malf.html

arizonaamerica firstelection fraudmid termsgovernor racekari lake

