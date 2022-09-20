Warning for Jews, Evangelicals and Catholics

Scott Lively speculates re A Rosh Hashana Rapture on Sept. 25 In a WND.com article, based on Jewish reckoning for the Jubilee cycle. Big events are coming but the most likely event is an economic crash with banks taking money. That may be why the pope is calling for Catholic funds to be transferred to the Vatican Bank by September 30, wanting funds in his control.

Jewish reckoning of jubilee has been off since the Sanhedrin failed to count the 70 sevens (490 years from Artaxerxes’ decree in 457 BC) to Messiah.[1]

A rapture is not imminent. The apostle Paul said it’s “at the last trumpet.”[2] There are seven trumpets in Revelation preceded by an earthquake that initiates the last 7 years[3] when God “will shake the earth terribly.[4] The earthquake is coming next spring, based on information offered below.

Rosh Hashanah is not September 25 or 26 as some say. Moses was looking at a thin crescent of a new moon when God said this chodesh (the word for crescent used three times in Exodus 12) is the beginning of the month, the first month of the year.[5] The new moon won’t be visible until the eve of September 28.

“There are many fine Catholic Christians who live up to Bible truth as they know it, but the church does not teach much Bible. “God winks in times of ignorance but commands us to repent when judgment comes and we are coming to a time of judgment.” [6].

The pope’s call for church funds to be transferred to the Vatican bank has caused online alerts with some recommending bank withdrawals before September 30 when the pope wants his money.

This author tried to warn people in July, 2008 after learning a priest who went to the Vatican every month told his mother that things would never be the same after an event in the fall. The priest knew they could do it and the pope’s call is a warning for trouble coming. Why not take your money out of the bank for a few days before Sept 28? You can always put it back a few days later...

