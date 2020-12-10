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Alien disclosure and are they Using COVID Vaccine as an experiment?
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184 views • December 10, 2020
Israeli News Live - 09 Dec 2020
Alien disclosure and are they Using COVID Vaccine as an experiment on humanity. Professor Eshed claims that a contract was signed for doing experiments and another Penatagone source confirmed that the BETA test was done in the past on the homeless at secret bases?
Alien disclosure and are they Using COVID Vaccine as an experiment on humanity. Professor Eshed claims that a contract was signed for doing experiments and another Penatagone source confirmed that the BETA test was done in the past on the homeless at secret bases?
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