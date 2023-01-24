https://gettr.com/post/p261pu289a6

1/22/2023 【Chinese New Year Celebration】Why did those senior CCP cadres all send their children abroad? Because they understand well there is no hope or future in Communist China; so many Chinese people have seen through the evil nature of the CCP, and the only solution is to take action and never give up or surrender!

#WhistleblowersMovement #LoveFamilies #IntelPlatform #Acting #NeverGiveup #NeverSurrender





1/22/2023 【2023春节大直播】中共高官哪个不把孩子送出国？因为他们也看透了中共国没有希望没有未来；看透的人太多了，唯一的方法就是行动，绝不放弃！

#爆料革命 #爱家人 #情报平台 #行动 #永不放弃





