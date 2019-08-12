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Episode 18 - 20190812 - Total Training Fitness
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1 view • July 04, 2020
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An exciting new gym is where Episode 18 takes place as we talk to some of the team at Total Training Fitness. The gym combines strength and cardio exercises in a pretty cool visual and auditory environment. One thing I didn't touch on in the video is just what a great job they do with social media and how responsive they are on it. Everyone seems to be having a great time and it's pretty impressive what this young couple has built in such a short time.
Guest: Tammy Niemann, Nicole Ramirez, Nikko Giron, Brittni Doty
Company: Total Training Fitness
Website: www.totaltrainingfit.com/
Location: 22342 EL Paseo Ste. G (Kohls Center)
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 949-340-3555
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
An exciting new gym is where Episode 18 takes place as we talk to some of the team at Total Training Fitness. The gym combines strength and cardio exercises in a pretty cool visual and auditory environment. One thing I didn't touch on in the video is just what a great job they do with social media and how responsive they are on it. Everyone seems to be having a great time and it's pretty impressive what this young couple has built in such a short time.
Guest: Tammy Niemann, Nicole Ramirez, Nikko Giron, Brittni Doty
Company: Total Training Fitness
Website: www.totaltrainingfit.com/
Location: 22342 EL Paseo Ste. G (Kohls Center)
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 949-340-3555
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
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